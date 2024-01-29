Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Trading Down 3.8%

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 46,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Vertex Resource Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.69.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.81 million for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

In other Vertex Resource Group news, insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 81,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$33,221.07. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,829 shares of company stock worth $52,342. Company insiders own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

Further Reading

