VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,177.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,868. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $62.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $351.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0359 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

