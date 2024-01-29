Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 4,205.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 40,275.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIST traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 380,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.96. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIST

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.