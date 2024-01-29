Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.36 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $43.19 million and $1.36 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00082450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00028473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,624,391 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

