Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.26

Shares of Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.
Want Want China Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Want Want China
Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.
