WAXE (WAXE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $442.63 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for $57.85 or 0.00137023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

