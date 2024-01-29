Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WNS (WNS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WNS (NYSE: WNS) recently:

1/27/2024 – WNS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2024 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – WNS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2024 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2024 – WNS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/26/2023 – WNS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2023 – WNS was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

WNS Price Performance

WNS traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 400,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,194. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. WNS has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in WNS by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in WNS by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in WNS by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

