Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 21.2% Higher

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 21.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 122,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 62,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Westhaven Gold Stock Up 21.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.