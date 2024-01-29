WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,900 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 506,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WEX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.46.

Get WEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of WEX

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,506 shares of company stock worth $8,845,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 108,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 19,044.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $209.69. 276,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. WEX has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $209.83.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Analysts expect that WEX will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.