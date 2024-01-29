WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.07

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.07 and last traded at $72.05, with a volume of 739620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 84,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,925,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

