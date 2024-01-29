WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.07

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.07 and last traded at $72.05, with a volume of 739620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.
The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
