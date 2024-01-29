WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.07

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.07 and last traded at $72.05, with a volume of 739620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 84,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,925,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

