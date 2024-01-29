Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of WWD traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.72. 843,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,031. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.47. Woodward has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $143.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Woodward by 59.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Woodward by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,357,000 after purchasing an additional 71,013 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 11.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Woodward by 594.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Woodward by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

