Wrapped Cardano Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.66 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $18.66 billion and approximately $18,787.62 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,571,363,488 coins and its circulating supply is 35,423,542,108 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,571,363,488.231 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.50745372 USD and is down -34.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,097.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

