Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) Shares Down 5.9%

Xtreme Drilling Corp. (TSE:XDC – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 24,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 26,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Xtreme Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18.

Xtreme Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xtreme Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides onshore drilling services in the United States. It designs, assembles, and operates a fleet of onshore drilling rigs that features proprietary technology, including modular transportation systems and continuous integration of in-house advances in methodologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.