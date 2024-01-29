XYO (XYO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.61 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $74.15 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017306 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016469 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,545.85 or 0.99983102 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00208973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010940 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00524771 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $780,483.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

