Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Short Interest Down 20.7% in January

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 855,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of YEXT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 373,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,593. Yext has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $776.06 million, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.29.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
