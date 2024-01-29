YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.54. 1,793,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

