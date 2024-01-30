ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $628,768.19 and $42.76 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000642 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

