AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,156 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 1.24% of AECOM worth $142,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in AECOM by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,628,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,233,000 after buying an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in AECOM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 45,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 57.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AECOM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.70. 882,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 229.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.13.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

