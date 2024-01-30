Alpha Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,315,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,611,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $212.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.