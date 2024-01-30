American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 912,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at American Vanguard

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 5,015 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,354.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,503 shares of company stock worth $128,604. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Vanguard by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 255,190 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Vanguard by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 250,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Vanguard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after buying an additional 238,046 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,889,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,370,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 195,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $312.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.03.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.52 million for the quarter. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 0.78%. Research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

