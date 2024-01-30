Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AM. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. 1,672,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,609. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

