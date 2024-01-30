ARAW Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.03 Billion (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002380 BTC on major exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $2,271.89 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 1.01227211 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $348,955.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

