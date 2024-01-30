ASD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $32.72 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016979 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,840.40 or 1.00018701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.00197237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, "ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

