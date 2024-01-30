Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) Shares Up ∞

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB – Get Free Report) shares rose ∞ on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.92. Approximately 810,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 620,158 shares.
Atlantic Gold Trading Up
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$690.60 million and a P/E ratio of 22.77.
About Atlantic Gold
Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.
