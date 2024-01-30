AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 54,930,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,515,695. The stock has a market cap of $125.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.