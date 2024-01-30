Avalanche Price Hits $34.94 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $34.94 or 0.00081405 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $12.83 billion and $678.10 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00027308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00021731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,101,592 coins and its circulating supply is 367,068,682 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

