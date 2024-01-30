Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Down 2.2%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 15,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 148,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$37.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Avanti Helium alerts:

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Avanti Helium Corp. will post 0.070059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.