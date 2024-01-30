AvocadoCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.67 Billion (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and $177.92 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for $890.32 or 0.02033375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

