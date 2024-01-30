Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of BBVA stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,722. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $77,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 941.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on BBVA
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.