Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of BBVA stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,722. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $77,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 941.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

