BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 13,500,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BARK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 398,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,380. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BARK has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. BARK had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $123.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BARK will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other BARK news, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 61,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,743.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,926,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BARK by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BARK by 782.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BARK by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 65,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BARK by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in BARK by 208.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BARK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BARK in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.34 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

