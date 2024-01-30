BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BHP Group Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in BHP Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

NYSE BHP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $70.44.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

