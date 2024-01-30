Bitcoin Price Tops $42,894.86 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $42,894.86 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $841.33 billion and approximately $23.21 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00552451 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00163401 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00020527 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,613,681 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
