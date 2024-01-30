BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $183,827.11

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $183,827.11 and approximately $50,566.31 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016938 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,906.46 or 0.99961731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011073 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00195900 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,371,648 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000983 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $78,853.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

