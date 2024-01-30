BitTorrent-New One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.70 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $809.66 million and approximately $22.70 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002289 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002157 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002087 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000087 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $23,411,037.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

