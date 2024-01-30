BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 31,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 8,988,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,432,469. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.46. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,133 shares of company stock worth $2,352,082 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Further Reading

