BNB (BNB) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $306.80 or 0.00714875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion and approximately $766.54 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,547,127 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,547,276.86869615. The last known price of BNB is 311.16432442 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2040 active market(s) with $837,717,024.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

