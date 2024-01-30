bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.12

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $824 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bpost NV/SA will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.