Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Update

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $402,948.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,684.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,060 shares of company stock worth $2,697,244. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 198,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 74,029 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. 289,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,068. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $324.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BBW shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

