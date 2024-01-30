Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Canuc Resources Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Canuc Resources Company Profile

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

