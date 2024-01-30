Carlson Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,021,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,751. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

