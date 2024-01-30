Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 96,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 373,869 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,518,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,604,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

