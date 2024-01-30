Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 96,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 373,869 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,518,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,604,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
