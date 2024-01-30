Carnival Co. & Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 132,377 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 86,393 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,684,000 after buying an additional 565,439 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. 42,518,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,604,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

