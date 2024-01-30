Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in January

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,546,400 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 7,987,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $14.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.
Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Castellum AB (publ)
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.