Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in January

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,546,400 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 7,987,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $14.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 168 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.