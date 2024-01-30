Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Update

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,800 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 800,300 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $371,749.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $371,749.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $87,660.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,576. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,087,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after buying an additional 107,088 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 1,329,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,482,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 122,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 191,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.98. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.