CEEK VR Market Cap Tops $39.35 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $39.35 million and $1.22 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016926 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,960.91 or 0.99959475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00195578 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0505061 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,250,157.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

