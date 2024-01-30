CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CellaVision AB (publ) Price Performance

CLVSF stock remained flat at $16.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. CellaVision AB has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of CellaVision AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

About CellaVision AB (publ)

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

