Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Short Interest Update

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.86. 2,197,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 28.5% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Centene by 8.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 467,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

