Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Down 8.7% in January

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

CENX stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

