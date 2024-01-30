Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Down 8.7% in January

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CENX stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
