Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 995,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. 224,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,694. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 253.69% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

