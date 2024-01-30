Chia (XCH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $294.20 Million

Chia (XCH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Chia has a total market cap of $294.20 million and $5.70 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can now be purchased for $30.16 or 0.00070280 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chia has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 30,753,579 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,943 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

